Blocknet Market Capitalization Reaches $7.86 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $2,711.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00037210 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008638 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,923,059 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLOCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.