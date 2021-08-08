Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report sales of $264.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $265.50 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. 1,504,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

