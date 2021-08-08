$38.28 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $38.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.97 billion to $38.61 billion. JD.com reported sales of $28.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $146.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.98 billion to $149.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $171.69 billion to $184.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.