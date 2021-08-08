Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-17% sequentially to ~$412.8-427.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.90 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.810 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
