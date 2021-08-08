Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-17% sequentially to ~$412.8-427.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.90 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.810 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

