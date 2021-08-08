The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54.
AES traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,489,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,143. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.
The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.90.
About The AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
