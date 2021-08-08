The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54.

AES traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,489,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,143. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

