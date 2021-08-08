$996.50 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce sales of $996.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $951.10 million. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brinker International.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,434 shares of company stock worth $1,892,996. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 506,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,731.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

