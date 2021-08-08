$996.50 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce sales of $996.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $951.10 million. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brinker International.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,434 shares of company stock worth $1,892,996. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 506,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,731.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.