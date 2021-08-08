Beam (BEAM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.79 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Beam has a market capitalization of $63.27 million and $15.79 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,289,560 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.