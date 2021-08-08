Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $27.55

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NWL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,971. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $5,575,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

