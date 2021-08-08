Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $6.95 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $109.13 million and approximately $115.89 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00015658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 48.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00053200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.76 or 0.00828720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00099352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00039806 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,704,522 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

