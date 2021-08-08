Polkadot (DOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $19.83 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $20.19 or 0.00045488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00128926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00148291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,490.67 or 1.00257669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.24 or 0.00784735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.53 or 0.06865215 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,097,973,945 coins and its circulating supply is 982,249,789 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

