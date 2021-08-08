Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

K stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 2,101,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.