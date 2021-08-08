Brokerages Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.59. Premier posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 369,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

