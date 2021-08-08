Rise Hits One Day Volume of $22.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $612,491.54 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 182,778,643 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RISEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.