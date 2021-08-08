Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 1,441,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,306. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $138,378,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675,504 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

