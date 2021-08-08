Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

LBTYA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 917,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,133 shares of company stock worth $2,101,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 86,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 168,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

