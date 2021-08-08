Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $39.09

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,755. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $438,663,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.