MoonTrust (MNTT) Trading Up 38.3% This Week

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $4,782.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonTrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00127024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.96 or 1.00260597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00784718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MNTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MoonTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.