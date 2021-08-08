Fluity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $702.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Fluity has a market cap of $1.62 million and $702.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00127024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.96 or 1.00260597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00784718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,930,776 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

