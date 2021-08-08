Mint Club Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $41,866.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060811 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

