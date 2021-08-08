Binance USD (BUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.18 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $12.25 billion and $5.18 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00824037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00098618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00039669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,252,758,178 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

