Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLMA traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,059. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

