ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several analysts have commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,588. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

