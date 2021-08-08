Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $42.11 Average PT from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.11.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 420,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,186. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

