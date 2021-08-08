YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of +26-28% yr/yr to $1.38-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.YETI also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

YETI stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 924,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,992. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

