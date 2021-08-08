Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce $310.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.10 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $266.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 144.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 779,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.