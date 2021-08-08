Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,513.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

