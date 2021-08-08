Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $177,461.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00822971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00098900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00039549 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.