NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Up 17.5% This Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.80 or 0.00082656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $831,753.43 and $393,391.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

