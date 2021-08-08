ZENZO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $301.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00284704 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00033030 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

