Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 43.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 570,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,394. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $694.39 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

