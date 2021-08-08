Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.42-3.58 EPS.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $118.52. 391,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,973 shares of company stock worth $24,131,409. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.