Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $36.21

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $168,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 905,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.