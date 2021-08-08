ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 277.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $46,942.11 and $9.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 102.2% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00338992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

