Zcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,350.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.55 or 0.06862476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.38 or 0.01270287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00338992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00131248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00591102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00331799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00282715 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.