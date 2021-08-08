Orion Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.55 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00015332 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $197.09 million and $13.55 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.00820586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00098790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00039532 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.