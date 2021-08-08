Flamingo Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $75.97 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00128873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00147352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,129.87 or 0.99502413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00780274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.