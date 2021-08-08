Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.