$41.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $41.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.81 billion and the highest is $45.58 billion. Chevron reported sales of $24.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $146.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.71 billion to $156.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.46 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.95. 6,475,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.