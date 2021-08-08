Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 368,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNXP remained flat at $$0.69 during trading on Friday. 8,961,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,005,102. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.