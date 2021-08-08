MoonRadar Price Reaches $0.0894 on Exchanges (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One MoonRadar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonRadar has a total market capitalization of $552,329.05 and $15,481.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00148240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.03 or 0.99821122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00784380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonRadar Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars.

