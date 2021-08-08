Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 1,054,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,492. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

