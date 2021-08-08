Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 52,297 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,357,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,057,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1679 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.