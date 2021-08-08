Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce sales of $766.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $918.67 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $496.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,755. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

