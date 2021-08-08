JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,328,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

