Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.11 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $2.11 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037087 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008542 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002250 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,123,246 coins and its circulating supply is 17,750,137 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

