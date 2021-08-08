Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $154.78

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.78.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

