Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,758,000 after purchasing an additional 205,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.06. 870,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,354. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

