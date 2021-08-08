Gossip Coin (GOSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,294.17 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.