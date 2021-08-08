Kin (KIN) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Kin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $85.96 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00127728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00148218 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,044.06 or 0.99970527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

