I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $533.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00369207 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003277 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.41 or 0.01167608 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,033,602 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.